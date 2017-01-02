Massachusetts set to be home of nation’s largest cannabis farm

Source: Smell the Truth

"While some pundits believe that California is poised to become the new Marijuana Capital, New England is tentatively set to house the biggest pot farm in the U.S. The Colorado company AmeriCann has announced plans to build the nation’s largest marijuana grow facility in Massachusetts, reports Quartz. Construction is slated to begin March 17 on a 53-acre tract in Freetown. Initially intended to be home to a Boston Beer Company brewery, AmeriCann acquired the area during the fall for a little under $5 million." (01/01/16)

http://blog.sfgate.com/smellthetruth/2016/12/28/massachusetts-set-to-be-home-of-nations-largest-marijuana-farm