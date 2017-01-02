Bahrain: "Terrorists" freed in prison raid

Source: BBC News [UK state media]

"Gunmen in Bahrain have attacked a prison, killing a policeman and freeing 10 inmates convicted of terror offences, officials say. A security lockdown has been imposed around Jaw prison, south of the capital Manama, the interior ministry said. A second policeman was injured, when between four and six men, armed with automatic rifles and pistols, attacked the prison on Sunday. An investigation into the escape has been ordered, police said. Sporadic unrest has hit Bahrain since protests in February 2011 demanded an end to discrimination against the Shia majority by the Sunni Muslim rulers. At the time, demonstrators occupied Manama's Pearl Roundabout to press for more democracy." (01/01/16)

