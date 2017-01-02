Source: Raw Story

"Two protesters dangling from a ceiling support at Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium unfurled a banner criticizing the Dakota Access Pipeline during a National Football League game on Sunday between the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears, police said The banner urged Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank to divest from the $3.8 billion pipeline crossing four states. Construction in North Dakota prompted protests by Native Americans and environmentalists who say the project will harm water resources and sacred lands. The federal government ruled in December against that stretch of the project.The protesters, a man and a woman, climbed down after the game ended and were arrested, police said in a statement. After undergoing medical evaluations, the pair were jailed on burglary and trespassing charges, and another woman was issued a trespass notice and released, the statement said." (01/02/26)

http://www.rawstory.com/2017/01/protesters-hang-banner-during-nfl-game-to-protest-north-dakota-pipeline