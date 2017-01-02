AZ: Doctors, pharmacists indicted in $100 million fraud case

Source: USA Today

"A dozen doctors, pharmacy owners and marketing pros have been accused of a kickback scheme that prosecutors allege involved a sham medical study used to bilk up to $102 million from the publicly funded federal health program for military family members. The doctors included Walter Neil Simmons, 47, of Gilbert, Ariz., emergency medicine doctor who has worked at two metro Phoenix hospital chains. He was indicted in October in U.S. District Court in Dallas on one count of conspiracy to commit health-care fraud. The federal charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine." (01/01/17)

http://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation-now/2017/01/01/phoenix-doctor-indicted-100-million-fraud-case/96072826