GA: Waffle House waitress loses job after firing gun during robbery

Source: Fox News

"A Waffle House waitress in Georgia says she was fired for shooting her gun at three fleeing robbers. Heather (Shorty) Burkinshaw-Stanley said she was only trying to defend herself and her co-workers, The Newnan Times-Herald reported Sunday. 'I was in fear for my life, my co-workers' lives, and I did what I thought was right,' she told the paper. Three men ate at Burkinshaw-Stanley's Waffle House early Thursday. Instead of paying for their meal, the men gave the cashier a note threatening to shoot everyone if their demand for money from the register wasn't met, the paper reported." (01/01/17)

http://www.foxnews.com/us/2017/01/01/waffle-house-waitress-loses-job-after-firing-gun-during-robbery.html