Jean-Baptiste Say, on the 250th anniversary of his birth

Source: Ludwig von Mises Institute

by Gary Galles

"Say was the foremost French political economist in the early 1800s. An elaborator on Adam Smith's Wealth of Nations, and a vigorous defender of laissez-faire principles, which are the outgrowth of private property rights, he was the first person to offer a public course in political economy in France, and the English translation of his Treatise on Political Economy was used as a textbook in England and the United States. Say's Treatise, particularly his chapter, 'Of the right of property,' though written over two centuries ago, remains among the wisest, though most commonly ignored, insights into property rights." (01/02/17)

https://mises.org/blog/jean-baptiste-say-250th-anniversary-his-birth