Defying Donald Trump's kleptocracy

Source: OpEdNews

by Chris Hedges

"The final stages of capitalism, Karl Marx predicted, would be marked by global capital being unable to expand and generate profits at former levels. Capitalists would begin to consume the government along with the physical and social structures that sustained them. Democracy, social welfare, electoral participation, the common good and investment in public transportation, roads, bridges, utilities, industry, education, ecosystem protection and health care would be sacrificed to feed the mania for short-term profit. These assaults would destroy the host. This is the stage of late capitalism that Donald Trump represents." (01/02/17)

http://www.opednews.com/articles/Defying-Donald-Trump-s-Kle-by-Chris-Hedges-Corruption_Donald-Trump-Narcissist_Education_Greed-170102-883.html