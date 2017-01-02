Economics: University vs. real world

Source: Idaho Liberty

by Ted Dunlap

"Keynesian Economics is the theory taught in colleges and universities because it justifies the world the leaders want to live in. It is what I learned at Sonoma State University. It is what everyone who wants to work in financial fields must be certified in to get those jobs. Austrian economics is the opposing school. It says money is a medium of exchange for goods and services; that there must always be something tangible backing every currency. This is what I studied after college. Austrian Economics is not popular with political leaders because it documents that unbridled spending always crashes." (01/02/17)

