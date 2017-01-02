Don't help cops feel useful

Source: Kent's "Hooligan Libertarian" Blog

by Kent McManigal

"I don't want cops to feel useful, wanted, or needed. I'd rather they struggle to walk the boredom tightrope between donuts and steroids without anyone inviting them into their life. If they are going to be collecting their ill-gotten paychecks anyway, I'd rather they be sitting in the donut shop than out 'on the streets.' It keeps the harm they do to a minimum. I don't want them 'earning their pay' by committing acts of enforcement. Not even against my worst enemy. I don't want cops to feel useful, wanted, or needed. Because they aren't." (01/02/17)

http://blog.kentforliberty.com/2017/01/dont-help-cops-feel-useful.html