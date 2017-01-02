Source: The American Spectator

by David Catron

"The voters know that Obamacare itself has caused millions to lose their health coverage, created chaos in the individual insurance market, and reduced access to care. Moreover, they are all too well aware of the fact that the 'Affordable Care Act' has rendered their own care less affordable by dramatically increasing their out-of-pocket medical expenses. By electing a GOP President, they have given the party's congressional leadership one last chance to affect a cure for Obamacare. If the Republicans allow the infection to spread by delaying repeal until they pass a replacement, the voters will give them the boot next year. The voters want the pain to stop, and they want it to stop now. They will be more patient regarding replacement." (01/02/17)

https://spectator.org/obamacare-repeal-now-replace-later/