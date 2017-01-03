Kerry's eureka moment on Israel and Palestine

Source: CounterPunch

by Mouin Rabbani

"It has been a bizarre week for US policy towards the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. On 23 December, the Obama administration narrowly avoided becoming the first since Harry Truman's to leave office without a single United Nations Security Council resolution censuring Israel to its credit. Washington has spent the past eight years shielding what John Kerry on 28 December called 'the most right-wing [government] in Israeli history, with an agenda driven by its most extreme elements' from international scrutiny. As the United States neither supported nor vetoed Resolution 2334, the Security Council unanimously confirmed that all Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem, are illegal and constitute 'a flagrant violation under international law.' It was a rare victory for an international community that has been consistently thwarted by Barack Obama's indulgence of Binyamin Netanyahu's appetite for Palestinian land." (01/02/17)

http://www.counterpunch.org/2017/01/02/kerrys-eureka-moment-on-israel-and-palestine/