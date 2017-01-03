Is Trump about to debunk the media's "Putin-gate" conspiracy theory?

Source: Antiwar.com

by Justin Raimondo

"'It wouldn't be a bad opening for a Tom Clancy novel about the Cold War' — that's how the Los Angeles Times described the sequence of events leading up to the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats ('spies') and the latest face-off between Washington and Moscow. Indeed the whole episode of has about it a fictional aura, which is, after all, only appropriate, since the entire basis of this latest cold war drama is pure invention. … It's all part of the security theater performed by Obama's dead-enders, as they do their best to cast a long shadow over the incoming Trump administration. And like any performance, it comes with a little booklet explaining the provenance of the piece, in this case a 'report' reiterating in a most unconvincing manner the assertions we've been hearing since Election Day: that Trump's victory was the culmination of an elaborate Russian conspiracy, a remake of 'The Manchurian Candidate,' only this time with computers." (01/02/17)

http://original.antiwar.com/justin/2017/01/01/is-trump-about-to-debunk-the-medias-putin-gate-conspiracy-theory/