Source: Free Press Publications

by Darryl W Perry

"January 1 is more than just the date that marks the start of a new year, and the time that many people make resolutions about how their life is going to change. January 1 also marks the date that hundreds of new laws and regulations take effect across the country." [text, Flash audio or MP3] (01/01/17)

http://fpp.cc/new-year-new-laws/