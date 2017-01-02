NJ: Judge says town government can't discriminate against mosque

Source: Fox News

"A federal judge says an upscale New Jersey town violated anti-discrimination laws by insisting that a proposed mosque have more parking spaces than churches or synagogues. The judge on Saturday ruled that Bernards Township violated the Religious Land Use and Institutional Persons Act by applying a different standard to Muslims. … The Islamic Society's application to build the mosque was denied after more than three years and 39 public hearings. The group sued the township in March." (01/02/17)

