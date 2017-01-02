Bereaved family files frivolous lawsuit versus Apple over daughter's death

Source: Firstpost [India]

"A family in the US who lost their young daughter in a car crash recently filed a lawsuit against Apple for allegedly encouraging distracted driving through 'FaceTime' video calling app, media reported. The family claims that Apple had the patent for a safer version of its 'FaceTime' video calling app, but chose to make the less safe version available with the iPhone 6 — ultimately leading to a car crash that resulted in the death of their five-year-old daughter Moriah Modisette, Courthouse News reported this week." (01/02/17)

http://tech.firstpost.com/news-analysis/apple-sued-by-a-family-in-us-claims-facetime-caused-fatal-car-accident-355600.html