Israel: Regime to bury Hamas terrorists rather than return their remains

Source: United Press International

"In an effort to push Hamas into returning two Israelis it is detaining and the remains of two soldiers, Israel announced on Sunday it would no longer return the remains of deceased militants, choosing to bury them instead. Israel's high-level security cabinet voted unanimously on Sunday to stop handing the remains of Hamas militants killed in battle back to the group, and will bury them instead, in response to Hamas continuing to hold two Israelis and the remains of two soldiers. While Israel has made several offers to Hamas since the 2014 incursion into Gaza to try to stop terror attacks to get both back, Hamas has refused all offers." (01/02/17)

