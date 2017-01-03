Good news: Washington frozen out of Syria peace plan

Source: Campaign For Liberty

by Ron Paul

"As the US mainstream media obsessed last week about Russia's supposed 'hacking' of the US elections and President Obama's final round of Russia sanctions in response, something very important was taking place under the media radar. As a result of a meeting between foreign ministers of Russia, Iran, and Turkey last month, a ceasefire in Syria has been worked out and is being implemented. So far it appears to be holding, and after nearly six years of horrible warfare the people of Syria are finally facing the possibility of rebuilding their lives. What is so important about this particular ceasefire? It was planned, agreed to, and implemented without the participation of the United States Government." (01/02/17)

