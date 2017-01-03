But who will build the libertarian society? The inconsistency of "immigration control"

Source: Everything Voluntary

by Redblood Blackflag

"A popular rationalization for 'immigration control' is a coupling of the reality that the State currently 'taxes' (forces/extorts) people to pay for 'welfare,' roadways, etc., and the chance (which proponents claim is fact) that 'immigrants' 'will vote to take your freedoms away.' This carries the linguistic baggage of layer upon layer of delusion, but in the end it either boils down to the State being rightful owner of all property, or at least acting as if it were, and violently controlling everyone and their property." (01/02/17)

http://everything-voluntary.com/the-inconsistency-of-immigration-control