Obama's "disdain of military force" and our militarized foreign policy

Source: The American Conservative

by Daniel Larison

"Robert Samuelson repeats a very tired assertion: What's curious is that American leaders have sometimes contributed to the decline of U.S. power. Barack Obama's disdain of military force is so deeply felt and visible [bold mine-DL] that the use of the United States'[s] fighting capabilities was often discounted by allies and adversaries alike, as in Syria.' Obama leaves office later this month with the unhappy distinction of being the only president to spend his entire tenure presiding over foreign wars. His 'disdain of military force' is so strong that the U.S. has bombed at least half a dozen countries on his watch, and his administration has assisted other governments in laying waste to one of the poorest countries on earth. To say that he has a 'disdain of military force' might have seemed plausible eight years ago before he took office, but it is not credible to say this after eight years of Obama's continuation, escalation, and initiation of multiple wars." (01/02/17)

http://www.theamericanconservative.com/larison/obamas-disdain-of-military-force-and-our-militarized-foreign-policy/