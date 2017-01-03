Source: Show-Me Institute

by Patrick Tuohey

"It is a sign of how bad the subsidy culture is getting when Kansas City Star reporter Diane Stafford has to mention that a proposed Country Club Plaza apartment building plan, 'calls for no public incentives.' How did we get to the point where the mere fact that private developers are developing privately is noteworthy?" (01/02/17)

http://showmeinstitute.org/blog/subsidies/development-can-happen-without-subsidies