War on the west, entering a new phase?

Source: The Price of Liberty

by Nathan Barton

"With a new massa supposedly moving into 1600 in less than a month (assuming things go for him on Monday the 19th), lots of old issues are getting revved up again. One is the War of the West, the colonial status of supposedly sovereign states where 70 or 80 percent or more of the actual land is owned by the FedGov, and controlled by hordes of nameless, unelected but powerful bureaucrats in local and state offices, reporting to the Federal Center in Denver and to DC. This has been put back in the public awareness with the decree, on Wednesday the 28th of December, 2016, that the Bears Ears and Gold Butte National Monuments have been created in Utah and Nevada, respectively, against the wishes of the people of those states." (01/02/17)

http://www.thepriceofliberty.org/?p=10360