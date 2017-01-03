The lament of the merely decent economist

Source: Cafe Hayek

by Don Boudreaux

"Once mastered, being a decent economist isn’t much of a continuing challenge for extremely smart people. Worse, being a decent economist involves way too much repetition, of the same centuries-old insights, to keep the interest of extremely smart people. ('Forcing prices higher reduces quantity demanded … Forcing prices higher reduces quantity demanded … Forcing prices higher reduces quantity demanded … Forcing prices higher reduces quantity demanded … Forcing prices higher reduces quantity demanded … Forcing prices higher reduces quantity demanded … Forcing prices higher reduces quantity demanded …' Whew.) You can see that this repetition gets tiresome. A far more fun challenge is to explain why all those repeated economic points are, really, false or highly misleading." (01/02/17)

