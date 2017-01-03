Argentina: Regime boosts military purchases from Israel to ramp up drug war

Source: PanAm Post

"Argentina has made advances in the purchase of military equipment from Israel in order to fight drug trafficking on its borders. On January 2, President Mauricio Macri's administration approved the payment of nearly US $80 million for the purchase of four coastal patrol boats to be used in the Paraná River, one of the main areas where marijuana enters Argentina. The patrol boats will reportedly arrive in Argentina fully equipped and with an integrated surveillance system for land borders." (01/02/17)

