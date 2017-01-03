Peru: Former presidents to be summoned in Petrobras corruption probe

Source: PanAm Post

"Víctor Andres Garcia Belaunde of the Popular Action Party of Peru, said that ex-Presidents Alejandro Toldedo, Alan Garcia and Ollanta Humala are involved in the Lava Jato Petrobras investigations as well as the Odebrecht bribes. Garcia Belaunde reportedly said that one of the first things the commission will do when installed in early January 2017 is create a list of names that require further investigation. Additionally, Prosecutor Pablo Sanchez will be the first to meet with senior officials involved in the efforts of the past three administrations." (01/02/17)

