Israel: Police question PM Netanyahu in corruption probe

Source: BBC News

"Israeli police have questioned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as part of an inquiry into corruption allegations. Ahead of their arrival at his residence, Mr Netanyahu again denied any wrongdoing. He told the media and political rivals to 'hold off partying,' adding: 'Nothing will happen, because there is nothing.' Israeli media have reported allegations that he has received significant gifts or 'favours' from businessmen. Investigators questioned the PM at his central Jerusalem residence for about three hours, the Jerusalem Post newspaper says." (01/02/17)

