Trump on North Korea ICBM: "It won't happen!"

Source: Reuters

"U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said on Monday that North Korea would not complete a nuclear weapon capable of reaching the United States, vowing on Twitter: 'It won't happen!' North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said on Sunday the isolated, nuclear-capable country was close to test-launching an intercontinental ballistic missile, although some experts have said it is years away from being able to deliver a nuclear warhead to the United States." (01/02/17)

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-northkorea-missiles-trump-idUSKBN14M18H