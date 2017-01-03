Sweden tries to curb buy-and-throw-away culture through tax breaks

Source: Raw Story

"If you wear your jeans a lot, eventually they'll start to get a hole. What do you do? You throw them away and buy a new pair, of course. Everybody knows that. Sweden's Minister of Financial Markets and Consumer Affairs Per Bolund says we need to change that mindset. 'Part of that is making it more affordable and economically rational to stop the buying and throwing away, instead repairing your goods and using them for a longer time,' says Bolund. He's trying to push people in that direction through tax breaks; he's spearheading a 50-percent tax cut for Swedes to repair items like clothes, shoes and bicycles. The new rule [took] effect on Jan. 1, 2017, with a goal of decreasing waste in the world’s landfills, which are filling up at an alarming rate." (01/02/17)

