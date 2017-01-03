Study: Traffic fatality rates drop in states that allow medical cannabis

Source: Smell the Truth

"Despite ongoing concerns over the danger of stoned drivers, experts say that traffic fatalities have actually reduced in states that allow medical access to marijuana. Researchers from Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health have found an 11 percent drop on average in the District of Columbia as well as the 23 states with legalized medical marijuana, reports the Washington Post. The reduced traffic fatalities mostly occurred for motorists between the ages of 15-44, a group containing a high percentage of registered medical cannabis users. Specifically, researchers observed an 11 percent reduction of among ages 15 to 24, and 12 percent for ages 25 to 44. A 9 percent drop was also observed among the 45 and over crowd, whose number of registered medical marijuana patients continues to grow." (01/02/17)

http://blog.sfgate.com/smellthetruth/2016/12/27/traffic-fatality-rates-drop-in-states-that-allow-medical-marijuana-study-finds