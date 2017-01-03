Young or old, 21st-century workplace is a challenge

Source: Christian Science Monitor

by staff

"A new French law that took effect Jan. 1 asks employers to protect their workers from having to respond to work-related texts or emails after office hours. But the well-intentioned legislation may end up being no more effective than was the royal decree of medieval King Canute as he watched the ocean's tides disobey his royal command to cease their advance. Technological changes have made a world of work chopped neatly into eight-hour-a-day units more and more rare. The result has been a mixed bag for workers. For some, flexibility means a welcome opportunity to shift between work and home responsibilities more easily. But others may feel that, for them, the office clock never stops ticking, 24 hours a day and weekends, too — a schedule that is ultimately exhausting." (01/02/17)

http://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2017/0102/For-young-or-old-the-21st-century-workplace-is-a-challenge