Source: In These Times

by Salim Muwakkil

"The term 'identity politics,' like a tether ball, is getting smacked around by players on all sides. Although the term has shifting connotations, it generally refers to a heightened focus on the political interests of marginalized groups like women, racial minorities and LGBT folks. Bernie Sanders smacked it from the left during a controversial post-election speech in Boston, when he said in response to a Latina’s question, 'One of the struggles that you’re going to be seeing in the Democratic Party is whether we go beyond identity politics.' New York Times columnist David Brooks joined the Washington Post’s George Will in slamming it from the right. These marquee post-mortems see identity politics as the Democrats' current bête noire. Some even blame it for Hillary Clinton’s loss, in line with a popular narrative that 'political correctness' is a major irritant to the white working class." (01/02/17)

http://inthesetimes.com/article/19762/identity-politics-takes-a-hit