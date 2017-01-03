A different kind of journalism

Source: Town Hall

by Debra J Saunders

"There is standard progression in the world where journalism and politics intersect. After years of reporting and watching newsrooms shrink, many journalists go to work for the governments they covered, or for an elected official they covered, or for organization they covered and admire. A few who stay in journalism rise in the ranks to write columns or editorials, where they are free to express the opinions they like to believe they had kept to themselves. I am gunning that course in reverse. After 30 years of writing an opinion column, I am heading to Washington to serve as the Las Vegas Review-Journal's White House correspondent. While I also will write a weekly analytical column, I am shedding the role of (usually conservative) ideological warrior and assuming the role of storyteller. To tell you the truth, after three decades, I am more than open to letting others pontificate." [editor's note: This could be an interesting development – SAT] (01/10/17)

