Brazil: Dozens of inmates killed in prison riot

Source: USA Today

"Fighting among inmates touched off a riot at a prison in the northern state of Amazonas, leaving at least 56 dead, including several who were beheaded or dismembered in the worst bloodshed at a Brazilian prison since 1992. Authorities said the riot apparently grew out of a fight between two of the country’s biggest crime gangs over control of prisons and drug routes in northern Brazil. Amazonas authorities initially reported 60 dead, but Monday afternoon the state public security secretary's office reduced that figure to 56." (01/02/17)

