Dylann Roof ruled competent for sentencing

"A federal judge ruled Monday that Dylann Roof, convicted of killing nine people inside an African-American church in Charleston, South Carolina, is mentally competent to represent himself at the sentencing phase of his trial. That phase is scheduled to begin Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m. Roof could be sentenced to death. Roof was evaluated over the weekend by Dr. James Ballenger of Charleston, a specialist in forensic psychiatry, with the results presented in court on Monday." (01/02/17)

