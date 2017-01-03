Source: US News & World Report

"SpaceX says it plans to resume flights as early as next week after finding the cause of an explosion that destroyed a rocket and satellite on a Florida launch pad in September. … the Hawthorne company is aiming for a Sunday flight from Vandenberg Air Force Base. The company says its investigation of the Sept. 1 explosion found that a tank failed within the larger, second-stage liquid oxygen tank. SpaceX plans to launch 10 satellites for Iridium Communications Inc. on a Falcon 9 rocket." (01/02/17)

http://www.usnews.com/news/business/articles/2017-01-02/spacex-finds-source-of-rocket-explosion-plans-new-launch