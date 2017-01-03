The Crypto Show, 01/01/17

Source: The Crypto Show

"Tonight we talk with several guests. Mike Nimitz shares his ideas of furthering bitcoin adoption in Acapulco through an apprentice program with local college students. Mike has already had some success with local business' [sic] accepting bitcoin. Bob Podolsky talks about his book and the Octolouge idea wich is much like the book Swarmwise by Rick Falkvinge which has also produced some great results we've witnessed right here in Austin. Then we Talk with Joel Wiliamson and Stephen Leger about their project Non Serviam Media as well as their activism in Austin." [Flash audio or MP3] (01/01/17)

https://letstalkbitcoin.com/blog/post/the-crypto-show-with-mike-nimitz-bob-podolski-hipster-joe-and-stephen-leger