FL: New law prohibits OTC cough syrup sales to minors

Source: WTSP News 10

"Minors won't be able to buy some cough syrup brands over the counter as a new law [passed on the idiotic claim that it will] limit youth substance abuse took effect Monday. Senate Bill 938 is a measure that prohibits manufacturers, distributors and retailers from selling medicines containing dextromethorphan to those under 18, and requiring anyone who appears under the age of 25 to provide identification upon checkout. … Pharmacies saw a similar measure with a pseudoephedrine law back in 2011, [pharmacist Santino] Colabianchi said, where products such as Sudafed needed to be kept behind the counter. The ingredient is listed as a precursor to methamphetamine …" [editor's note: And we all know that trying to control pseudoephedrine eliminated methamphetamine, right? This isn't about substance abuse. It's theater at the expense of freedom, as per usual – TLK] (01/02/17)

http://www.wtsp.com/news/new-law-prohibits-minors-from-buying-cough-syrup/381346593