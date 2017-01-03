The state of crypto law: 2016 in review

Source: Electronic Frontier Foundation

by Nate Cardozo

"This year was one of the busiest in recent memory when it comes to cryptography law in the United States and around the world. But for all the Sturm und Drang, surprisingly little actually changed in the U.S. In this post, we'll run down the list of things that happened, how they could have gone wrong (but didn't), how they could yet go wrong (especially in the U.K.), and what we might see in 2017." (01/02/17)

https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2016/12/crypto-state-law-end-2016