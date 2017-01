Source: WYTV 33 News

"As of Jan. 1, Ohioans can now use an online portal to register to vote. The system requires a voter to have an Ohio driver's license or state identification card. At Ohio Secretary of State John Husted's request, the General Assembly passed Senate Bill 63, which authorizes the use of online voter registration in Ohio." (01/02/17)

