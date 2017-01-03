Parents in context

01/03/2017

Source: Common Sense
by Paul Jacob

"'Virginia regulators are drafting rules that would require school districts to red-flag objectionable teaching material and make it easier for parents to control what books their children see in the classroom,' reports the Washington Post. Those regulations won't be finalized for a year or more (because government bureaucracies are painfully slow). Yet an 'earlier version of the language released on a state website drew hundreds of comments from the public,' the Post informs. 'Most parents were supportive of the change …' Teachers? Against." (01/03/17)

http://thisiscommonsense.com/2017/01/03/parents-in-context/

  • dL

    disagree, here…Rather have teachers over "Concerned Parents of Va" set the material. Right-wing censorship.

    • Hmm. Three groups are party to the issue: Parents, teachers and students.

      One group thinks the parents should decide what the students read.

      Another group thinks the teachers should decide what the students read.

      I'm going to weigh in on the side of the students deciding what the students should read, within very broad guidelines based on reading level (not "age-appropriate"), text availability (which in this day and age is rapidly becoming less of a problem) and whether the reading is intended for single person study or group discussion.

      That's setting aside questions of the acceptability of "public education," etc., of course.