Parents in context

Source: Common Sense

by Paul Jacob

"'Virginia regulators are drafting rules that would require school districts to red-flag objectionable teaching material and make it easier for parents to control what books their children see in the classroom,' reports the Washington Post. Those regulations won't be finalized for a year or more (because government bureaucracies are painfully slow). Yet an 'earlier version of the language released on a state website drew hundreds of comments from the public,' the Post informs. 'Most parents were supportive of the change …' Teachers? Against." (01/03/17)

