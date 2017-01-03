The US abstains at a UN vote on Israel settlements

Source: LewRockwell.com

by Walter E Block

"The international news at the close of 2016 is all about the abstention of the United States regarding a United Nations condemnation of the state of Israel for its settlement policy. What has the libertarian to say about this situation? From the anarcho-capitalist point of view, matters are simple. There should not be a government of the U.S. There should not be a state of Israel. The governments of the member nations of the U.N. should all be disbanded. And, since that organization consists of the governments of many countries, it, too, should be terminated." (01/03/17)

