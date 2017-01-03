NM: Store bans "Obama and other Muslims"

Source: Huffington Post

"A New Mexico convenience store owner appears to promote his business by making threats of political violence. The Mayhill Convenience Store has had signs up for more than a year that include phrases like 'Bullets Not Ballots' and 'Kill Obama' with the word 'care' written in smaller letters under it. Although the signs have been around for some time, local station KOB drew new attention to the store on Friday. Outside the business, a sign reading 'Obama & other Muslims not welcome here' greets customers." (01/02/17)

