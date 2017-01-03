Source: Adam Smith Institute

by Tim Worstall

"It is simple enough for demand for something to rise above the possible supply of it. Similarly, demand can fall below the available supply. We call these shortages and gluts. Which is what brings price into it. Prices are the method of rationing such things. As prices rise fewer people desire whatever it is and thus the pressure upon supply is loosened. As prices fall more desire and so that extra supply is snapped up." (01/03/17)

https://www.adamsmith.org/blog/do-we-really-need-to-explain-supply-and-demand-again