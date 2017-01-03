Customs thugs hold air travelers hostage to computer problems

Source: USA Today

"And you thought your holiday hangover was rough. Monday night, a temporary computer shutdown of U.S. Customs and Border Protection systems at airports across the country led to major headaches for travelers nationwide. People returning home from the New Year's holiday weekend were being processed at international terminals by hand at some airports, resulting in long lines and short tempers. Travelers reported issues in Chicago, Boston, New York City, Baltimore, Miami and Atlanta, among others.The outage lasted for four hours, the Customs agency said in a statement late Monday, before the system was up and running again." [editor's note: This was not caused by a computer outage. This was caused by Customs and Border Protections personnel not doing the obvious — waving travelers through the line until the system came back up – TLK] (01/03/17)

