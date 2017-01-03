Source: The Atlantic

by Garrett Epps

"Every four years, an American citizen puts a hand on a holy book and swears to 'preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States.' Anxiety is understandably high in the weeks before a new hand hits that Bible. But as we obsess about the intentions of the incoming president, it is worth asking ourselves how well the current incumbent has preserved our governing document." (01/03/17)

https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2017/01/obama-leaves-the-constitution-weaker-than-he-found-it/512015/