Source: Notes On Liberty

by Vincent Geloso

"As one can see from the scatter plot below, there is a more or less clear relationship between the minimum wage as a share of the average wage and the length of poverty spells. What is more impressive is that this graph is not a regression. More precisely, the provinces with the highest minimum wages (like my own province of Quebec and the province of Nova Scotia) also have the most extensive social welfare nets. Alberta, a province with the lowest minimum wage ratio and one of the least 'generous' social welfare net in Canada, is at the very bottom of the pack in terms of the persistence of poverty." (01/03/17)

https://notesonliberty.com/2017/01/03/minimum-wage-and-length-of-poverty-spells/