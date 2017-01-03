FL: City governments prepare to defy voters on medical marijuana

Source: WESH 2 News

"As medical marijuana becomes legal in the state of Florida, a handful of local governments are moving to temporarily prohibit dispensaries in their cities. Eatonville is one of several local governments passing measures to give themselves more time to figure out how to regulate marijuana dispensaries. Florida voters legalized medical marijuana in November. Soon after, Orlando city leaders extended a temporary ban on dispensaries until July 1. Eatonville's town council will consider the final step toward adopting its own moratorium Tuesday night. The legislation would put a pause on anyone applying to build or develop marijuana dispensaries. It's unclear how long that ban would last." (01/03/17)

http://www.wesh.com/article/central-florida-governments-preparing-medical-marijuana-rules/8556648