Russia-bashing: The world's most dangerous blame game

Source: spiked

by Tim Black

"The expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats from the US was still to come when White House press secretary Josh Earnest was busy confirming to journalists that President Obama shared the view of the CIA and the FBI that Russia's top intelligence agencies had hacked and leaked emails from the Democratic National Committee. But one question from reporters stood out: did the White House believe Russia had successfully rigged the US presidential election? 'There are a variety of potential explanations [for Donald Trump’s win],' responded Earnest. Just think about the absurdity of that question for a second. American journalists were seriously asking the White House if it believed Russia had effectively rigged the US election." (01/03/17)

http://www.spiked-online.com/newsite/article/russia-bashing-the-worlds-most-dangerous-blame-game/