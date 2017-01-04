Gracian's aphorism #250: When must a remark be taken in its opposite sense?

Source: WendyMcElroy.com

by Wendy McElroy

"Other translations use the titles 'When should we reason backward?' and 'When to turn the conversation around.' All translations dwell upon what Ayn Rand identified as the psychology of those who hate people for their virtues. Why? The malicious man recognizes those virtues (such as hard work) but he does not possess them and so must raise himself up by diminishing the good or elevating the bad/mediocre or both. His words of praise are lies and meant to harm what should decent people should value. His words of denunciation have a strange passion behind them that seems out of proportion to any fact being presented." (01/03/17)

