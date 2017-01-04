WA: Man banned from Starbucks claims ageism

Source: KXLY News

"It's a story making headlines around the world: A man claims he was kicked out of a Spokane Starbucks because of ageism. The man says he slipped a note to a flirty barista asking her out, then came back the next day to discover he was no longer welcome at the location because the note made the woman uncomfortable. … In an email exchange with the man, he claims he has a lawyer and will be pursuing a lawsuit against Starbucks." (01/03/17)

http://www.kxly.com/news/local-news/man-banned-from-starbucks-claims-ageism/243944429