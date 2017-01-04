More ominous trade news from the Trump team

Source: Cafe Hayek

by Don Boudreaux

"This news isn't surprising, but it is nevertheless distressing: Trump's nominee for U.S. Trade Representative will be the lawyer Robert Lighthizer. Lighthizer is a trade 'pragmatist' — which means that he opposes free trade. Lighthizer has written a fair amount about trade in past years in the popular press, all of it revealing that his understanding of trade is no better than that of the economically ignorant Mr. Trump and the equally economically ignorant man-in-the-street." (01/03/17)

